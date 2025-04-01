Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 757 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after acquiring an additional 69,489 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,047,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $9,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.