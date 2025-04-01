Trexquant Investment LP Has $19.11 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $19,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $228,714,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Illumina by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,182,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $158,011,000 after purchasing an additional 840,423 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $91,714,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,735,000 after buying an additional 625,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

