OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Declares Dividend of GBX 22.90

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 16th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
OSB Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 438.80 ($5.67) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 426.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 400.78. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.41. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 343.60 ($4.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.50 ($6.89).
OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 27.26%. Analysts anticipate that OSB Group will post 85.1214128 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Friday, March 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on OSB Group
About OSB Group
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OSB Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- ETFs With the Best Returns of 2025: Gold and Silver Miners on Top
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Paychex and Cintas Show Surprising Labor Market Resilience
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- CAVA Group Stock: Time to Take the Dip on This Investment Trip?
Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.