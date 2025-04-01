OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Declares Dividend of GBX 22.90

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 16th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OSB Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 438.80 ($5.67) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 426.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 400.78. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.41. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 343.60 ($4.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.50 ($6.89).

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 27.26%. Analysts anticipate that OSB Group will post 85.1214128 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.80), for a total transaction of £24,241.51 ($31,319.78). Also, insider Victoria Hyde sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.88), for a total value of £5,173.35 ($6,683.91). Insiders sold a total of 33,860 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,822 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Friday, March 14th.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

