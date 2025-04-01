Roundview Capital LLC Buys 3,311 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Copart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Copart by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,480 shares of company stock worth $21,667,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.