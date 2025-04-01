Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,016,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $21,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,608,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

