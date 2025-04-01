Franklin Resources Inc. Has $558.03 Million Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,516,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309,812 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $558,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,415,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,157,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after acquiring an additional 157,016 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,040,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,865,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the period.

BATS:FLQL opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.95.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

