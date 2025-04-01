Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,128,000 after purchasing an additional 812,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $482,081,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $478,349,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,019,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,959 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.7 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $525.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 135.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $588.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $715.99.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

