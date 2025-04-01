Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,358,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,501,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.08.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

