UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 195,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 225,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after buying an additional 29,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $183,491,000 after buying an additional 178,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.