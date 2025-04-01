US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XBIL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 40,123 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,851,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 88,509 shares during the last quarter.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XBIL opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

