Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.18.

ARDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners Price Performance

Ardent Health Partners stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ardent Health Partners has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $22,897,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.