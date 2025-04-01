Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,737 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,076,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,175,000 after purchasing an additional 414,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after purchasing an additional 760,043 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,894,000 after buying an additional 265,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 509,701 shares of company stock worth $41,641,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

