WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,939 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSR. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRSR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $41,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,552. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.