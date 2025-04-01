Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $9,097,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,122,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,123,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.66.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.