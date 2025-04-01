Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARQT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

ARQT opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. The company had revenue of $71.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 927,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,293.28. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,018.48. This represents a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,099 shares of company stock worth $777,956. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 280,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 290,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 162,495 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

