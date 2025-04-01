Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 22,367 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,592,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $102,209,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $73,906,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dynatrace by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 981,964 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

