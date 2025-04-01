JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 752.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $226,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 83,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Potentia Wealth purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,666 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

