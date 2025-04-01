WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $174,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,446 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 13.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 982,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 115,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in InMode by 113.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 90,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 125,480 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 44,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in InMode by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,657,000 after buying an additional 73,183 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Price Performance

INMD opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

