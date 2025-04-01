Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Samsara by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 39.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Samsara by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IOT stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 94,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $4,012,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,520. The trade was a 45.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $487,236.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,839,991.28. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,607,296 shares of company stock worth $70,334,047 over the last three months. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

