Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 310 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $6,380,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $20,404,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 6,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $407,373.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,535.64. The trade was a 68.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,301 shares of company stock worth $3,920,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.53. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AFRM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.