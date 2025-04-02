35,343 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 19,026.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 179,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 178,086 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,736,000 after purchasing an additional 319,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Shares of SDVY opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

