MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $292.27 and last traded at $289.48. 6,255,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 17,843,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.09.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $127,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 855.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

