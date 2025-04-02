Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $776,000 Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

