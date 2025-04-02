Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Update

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 620,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics comprises approximately 0.0% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gilead Sciences Inc. owned about 1.54% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Down 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRNS opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.80. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.