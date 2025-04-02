Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 11,655 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

