5,239 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by DKM Wealth Management Inc.

DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 192,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 13,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 321.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

