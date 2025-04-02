WESCAP Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 258,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

