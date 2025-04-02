Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.2% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,844,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 89,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.18.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of STZ opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

