Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,125,000 after buying an additional 422,294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after buying an additional 292,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $259.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $257.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.48 and a 200 day moving average of $269.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.