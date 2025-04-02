abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Releases Earnings Results

abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.55 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn Asia Focus had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

LON AAS opened at GBX 290.01 ($3.75) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 293.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.53. abrdn Asia Focus has a 52-week low of GBX 258 ($3.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £438.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.62.

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

