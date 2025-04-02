Cynosure Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up about 3.4% of Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $22,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 510.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53,360 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $3,193,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 179,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zega Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $252,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

