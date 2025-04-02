Allstate Corp Invests $605,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

CLX opened at $147.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.74.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

