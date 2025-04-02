Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 16,258 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,258 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

CVNA stock opened at $212.05 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.06 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.06.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $6,209,252.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,431,815.19. This represents a 13.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total transaction of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. This represents a 20.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,377 shares of company stock worth $44,251,096. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

