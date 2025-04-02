Allstate Corp Purchases Shares of 7,245 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $232,288. This represents a 69.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,877,450. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock worth $417,646,356 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NTNX opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.43, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

