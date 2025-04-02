Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 99,009 Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kanzhun by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of BZ stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.46. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33.

Kanzhun Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.