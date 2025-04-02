Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 32,211 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,211 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,944,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $9,668,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $3,186,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,748 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orla Mining by 262.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 205,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -929.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.32. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLA. Stifel Canada upgraded Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

