Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 142,350.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in CRH by 32,560.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 951,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,053,000 after purchasing an additional 948,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CRH by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,868 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its position in CRH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 853,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,009,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 308,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,415,000 after acquiring an additional 37,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

CRH Trading Up 1.0 %

CRH stock opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

