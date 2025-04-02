Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 312.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $9,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,266.72. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $892,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,784 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,553.84. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

