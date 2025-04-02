Value Stocks To Watch Now – April 2nd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, and Intra-Cellular Therapies are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic value based on fundamental analysis, such as low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors in value stocks typically anticipate that the market will eventually recognize the company’s true worth, leading to price appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.91. 86,376,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,649,692. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

NASDAQ CRWV traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,251,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,987,895. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $64.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

ITCI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,042,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,295. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $64.09 and a 52-week high of $131.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.62 and a beta of 0.69.

