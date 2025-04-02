Telecom Stocks To Follow Today – April 2nd

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and AT&T are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares issued by companies that provide communication services such as telephone, internet, and broadcasting. These stocks give investors exposure to firms that operate essential communication infrastructure and technology, often offering steady dividends and resilience in a rapidly connected economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $171.47. 10,486,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,328,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.24 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $815.20. 855,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $939.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $983.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. 22,444,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,239,815. AT&T has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $202.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

