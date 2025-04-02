OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

