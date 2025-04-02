OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 140,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000.

NYSEARCA:EEMO opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0554 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (EEMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market equities, selected by price momentum. Stocks are weighted by momentum, scaled by market-cap. EEMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

