36,633 Shares in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ROBO opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $931.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.26. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $61.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

