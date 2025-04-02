Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $168.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

