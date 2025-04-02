Brokers Set Expectations for Defiance Silver Q3 Earnings

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Defiance Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Defiance Silver Stock Down 6.1 %

Defiance Silver stock opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.95. Defiance Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.54.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

