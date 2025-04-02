Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,122,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $59,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

