CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,214,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,432,000 after buying an additional 2,253,997 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,781,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,666,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after buying an additional 174,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $55.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

