Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 834 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $31,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $54,201,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after acquiring an additional 133,838 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $581.48 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $635.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $692.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.58.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

