Cybersecurity Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 1st

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, Motorola Solutions, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that specialize in protecting digital systems, networks, and sensitive data from cyber threats such as hacking, malware, and data breaches. These companies often develop advanced security solutions, ranging from software to hardware, to safeguard information in an increasingly digital world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.02. 13,363,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,333,875. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $147.22 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded up $9.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.67. 1,218,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.11, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.16.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.73. 1,372,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,771. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 95.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.48. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $208.39.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.38. 2,117,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,216,798. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $116.19.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,816. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

NYSE MSI traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.47. 222,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,109. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $442.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $332.98 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

EMR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.14. 629,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.81.

