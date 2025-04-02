JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $243.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.33. The company has a market cap of $681.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

